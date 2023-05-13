The Big Lead

When is Week 0 For College Football?

By Ryan Phillips

Spring practice is behind us, transfer portal activity has begun to die down and we're fully into the ramp up to the 2023 college football season. With that in mind, it's time to look forward on the schedule and answer when Week 0 will finally kicks off.

Traditionally, most of the college football world begins the same week, which is labeled Week 1 on the schedule. But the NCAA now has several games the week before most of the action begins. That has been dubbed Week 0 by schedule-makers. This year seven games dot the schedule before the full start to the season.

In 2023, Week 0 will take place on Saturday, August 26. Week 1 will follow, beginning on Thursday, August 31.

Here are the seven games slated for Week 1:

FIU at Louisiana Tech

Hawaii at Vanderbilt

Navy vs. Notre Dame (in Dublin, Ireland)

San Jose State at USC

UMass at New Mexico State

UTEP at Jacksonville State

Ohio at San Diego State

The countdown to kickoff has officially begun.

