What Will ESPN Do With Monday Night Football?
By Kyle Koster | Mar 02 2020
Tony Romo will continue to be handsomely compensated by CBS to broadcast football games. The biggest question mark in sports media over the last several months now has an answer. With ESPN's intense interest in Romo now in the rearview mirror, they need to decide what the next steps are for Monday Night Football.
The Big Lead's Ryan Glasspiegel and Brian Giuffra discussed what comes next.
Names included in the discussion include Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, Pat McAfee, and Dan Orlovsky.
The duo also dives into the futures odds for the NBA title and if the Los Angeles teams are the smart money.
