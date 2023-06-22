What Time is the NBA Draft Tonight?
By The Big Lead
The 2023 NBA Draft is just hours away. More than a year of around-the-clock tanking to get Victor Wembanyama has culminated in the San Antonio Spurs getting the opportunity to inform commissioner Adam Silver that, yes, they will be taking the generational talent from France. Then the real fun begins.
This year's event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn should see a tremendous amount of intrigue as mock drafts have been a bit all over the place there's a lot of disagreement over the surefire bets and guys to stay away from. There's also the chance we get an honest-to-goodness safe space for second-screeners as Adrian Wojnarowski has revealed he won't be tipping picks in advance on Twitter.
The 2023 NBA Draft will start at 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+. ESPN/ABC has released its comprehensive coverage plan, which includes a second broadcast on ABC.
Full draft order can be found here and it's worth mentioning that there will be 58 selections instead of the usual 60 because the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers were dinged a second-round pick for violating rules governing free-agency violations.