What Time is Inauguration? All Day
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 20, 2021, 8:25 AM EST
The 2021 Presidential Inauguration is right around the corner. Like, actually just a few minutes around the corner. It's today. Coverage begins at 10 AM ET with Joe Biden set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States around noon.
If you think it's silly to rip off a "What time is the Super Bowl?" article for today, don't act so shocked. I interact with approximately five people every day and the first thing one of them said to me today was literally, "what time is inauguration?" I might as well try to help.
How to Live Stream Inauguration Coverage?
If seeing the Joe Biden - Kamala Harris era kick-off is your jam, then you're going to want to settle in now and brew a pot of coffee. This thing is going to run at least five hours and end with a "virtual parade" replacing the usual drive down Pennsylvania Avenue that is scheduled for 3pm. Between that and the wall-to-wall coverage of the event, this is going to take up more television hours than your traditional Big Game. The main difference is they do it in the middle of the day in the middle of the week so there will be far fewer light beer commercials and chicken wings consumed.
If you are a cord cutter, you can stream it below.
Lady Gaga will perform the National Anthem around 11:30. New Radicals, Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez will also perform. I mean, it sure sounds like a Super Bowl on paper. Anyone know what time that starts?