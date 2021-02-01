What Time Does the Super Bowl Start?
By Kyle Koster | Feb 1, 2021, 11:05 AM EST
The biggest story in every year since 1967 has been what time the NFL intends to start the Super Bowl. Every reporter on the planet chases this prestigious scoop with unmatched fury and tenacity as the stakes could not be higher. That is why it is such an honor to be first-to-market this year with all the necessary information.
What Time Does the Super Bowl Start?
Super Bowl LV starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 7, 2020, according to multiple sources familiar with the NFL's plans.
What Channel Is the Super Bowl On?
Super Bowl LV will be televised by CBS, per the network's media releases and Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy.
Who is Playing in the Super Bowl?
Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the team teams participating in Super Bowl LV are the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Who is Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Super Bowl LV's halftime entertainment will be handled by The Weeknd, a source tells Minute Media's Natalie Zamora.
