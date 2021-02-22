What's It Like to Go Viral?
By Kyle Koster | Feb 22, 2021, 4:53 PM EST
An otherwise sleepy Tuesday around The Big Lead offices changes dramatically when Stephen Douglas, a long-time writer and tweet enthusiast, has a joke about the new Cruella de Vil movie go viral. Noticing a hole in real-time coverage of those swept up in social-media storms, a local podcaster jumps into action with a plan to conduct a series of interviews over the next 24 hours.
The finished product hopefully stands alone as an honest attempt to contextualize and analyze what it feels like to go viral, along the way identifying the positives and negatives of the experience.
Subscribe, rate, and review The Kyle Koster Show on Google, Spotify, and/or Apple.