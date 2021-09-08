What Does Cam Newton Have to Get Off His Chest?
Cam Newton has something to say just a week after being released by the New England Patriots. On Wednesday, Newton lit up his Instagram with a video in which he claims he has a lot to get off his chest. Apparently a video will drop on Friday explaining what he means.
So Newton has something to say, he's not retiring and believes he has a lot of football left in him. Why is he waiting until Friday to tell us? I mean I get that he does his "Funky Friday" bit on Instagram, but if you've got important news just drop it, Cam.
Newton remains a free agent after a few teams kicked the tires on him but ultimately passed on inking the 32-year-old to a contract. But he's a former NFL MVP, a three-time Pro Bowler. With that resume, it's surprising he hasn't been scooped up.
With all that said, Newton has struggled on the field over the last few years. A litany of injuries -- most notably to his shoulder -- have greatly impacted his playing ability. He looked like a shell of himself in 15 games for the Patriots in 2020.
I'm interested to see what Newton has to say if he's not retiring.