What Does Cam Newton Have to Get Off His Chest?

Ryan Phillips
New England Patriots v New York Giants
New England Patriots v New York Giants / Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Cam Newton has something to say just a week after being released by the New England Patriots. On Wednesday, Newton lit up his Instagram with a video in which he claims he has a lot to get off his chest. Apparently a video will drop on Friday explaining what he means.

So Newton has something to say, he's not retiring and believes he has a lot of football left in him. Why is he waiting until Friday to tell us? I mean I get that he does his "Funky Friday" bit on Instagram, but if you've got important news just drop it, Cam.

Newton remains a free agent after a few teams kicked the tires on him but ultimately passed on inking the 32-year-old to a contract. But he's a former NFL MVP, a three-time Pro Bowler. With that resume, it's surprising he hasn't been scooped up.

With all that said, Newton has struggled on the field over the last few years. A litany of injuries -- most notably to his shoulder -- have greatly impacted his playing ability. He looked like a shell of himself in 15 games for the Patriots in 2020.

I'm interested to see what Newton has to say if he's not retiring.

