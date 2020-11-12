Western Michigan Pulled Off an Onside Kick and a Fake Spike Touchdown Pass to Beat Toledo
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 12, 2020, 12:20 AM EST
Western Michigan erased a 10-point deficit with less than three minutes remaining in some true ESPN Wednesday night MACtion. Toledo took a 38-28 lead with 2:54 remaining. Western Michigan then scored with 0:45 remaining and recovered an onside kick.
WMU moved the ball down the field and looked like they were going to kill the clock, but Kaleb Eleby fake the spike and threw to a wide open Jaylen Hall to take the lead.
What an incredible sequence of events. And a reminder that this is why college football is back during a pandemic. Right or wrong, it's fun! People want to see it! Just ignore all that other stuff!