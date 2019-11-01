West Virginia's Darius Stills Goes On the Record During Baylor Game Calling Them 'Soft Up Front' By Stephen Douglas | Oct 31 2019 Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The 12th ranked Baylor Bears hosted unranked West Virginia in Waco on Thursday night. During the first quarter, sideline reporter Molly McGrath checked in with an interesting update. Mountaineers' defensive lineman Darius Stills had walked up to her on the sideline and said, "Make sure that you report Baylor is soft up front."

West Virginia DL Darius Stills walked up to ESPN sideline reporter, Molly McGrath and told her to report that Baylor's soft up front LMAOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/RTMWtIzYUe — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) November 1, 2019

That's good stuff. And Stills might have a point. Midway through the second quarter, Baylor had just five rushing yards on 14 attempts. On the other hand, Stills' scoop was reported on-air with 3:43 remaining in the first quarter. Baylor had started a drive 17-seconds earlier. The Bears proceeded to march down the field on an 86-yard touchdown drive. Soft or not, they have a 7-0 lead.