Week 3 NFL TV Schedule
By Kyle Koster | Sep 17 2019
Here is the NFL Week 3 television schedule before any other high-profile quarterbacks are deemed physically unable to participate.
Thursday, September 19
Tennessee @ Jacksonville (8:20 p.m., NFL Network)
Sunday, September 22
Cincinnati @ Buffalo (1:00 p.m., CBS)
Miami @ Dallas (1:00 p.m., Fox)
Denver @ Green Bay (1:00 p.m., Fox)
Atlanta @ Indianapolis (1:00 p.m., CBS)
Baltimore @ Kansas City (1:00 p.m., CBS)
Oakland @ Minnesota (1:00 p.m., Fox)
NY Jets @ New England (1:00 p.m., CBS)
Detroit @ Philadelphia (1:00 p.m., Fox)
Carolina @ Arizona (4:05 p.m., Fox)
NY Giants @ Tampa Bay (4:05 p.m., Fox)
Houston @ LA Chargers (4;25 p.m., CBS)
Pittsburgh @ San Francisco (4:25 p.m., CBS)
New Orleans @ Seattle (4:25 p.m., Fox)
LA Rams @ Cleveland (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Monday, September 23
Chicago @ Washington (8:15 p.m., ESPN)