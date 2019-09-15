Week 2 NFL TV Schedule for Today, September 15 By The Big Lead | Sep 15 2019

It’s a critical day of football around the NFL today as some big-name teams look to avoid 0-2 starts (Steelers, Texans, Bears) while the bluebloods hope to continue to establish their superiority over the rest of the league (Chiefs, Patriots, Saints).

Here’s the NFL tv schedule for today, Sunday, Sept. 15

NFL TV Schedule Today

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens: 1:00 p.m., FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals: 1:00 p.m., FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: 1:00 p.m., FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: 1:00 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Buffalo Bills at New York Giants: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers: 1:00 p.m., FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins: 1:00 p.m., FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders: 4:05 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m., FOX

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m., FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons: 8:20 p.m., NBC