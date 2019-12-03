Week 14 NFL Playoff Scenarios: Ravens, Patriots and Seahawks In With a Win By Stephen Douglas | Dec 03 2019 San Francisco 49ers v Baltimore Ravens | Rob Carr/Getty Images

Week 14 of the NFL season means that the playoff puzzle is actually starting to resemble a playoff picture. The New Orleans Saints were the first team to clinch a playoff berth in Week 13, but six more teams can punch their ticket this weekend.

2019 NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 14: pic.twitter.com/o6h6FzeBHV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2019

The Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks all control their own destiny and clinch on Sunday with wins. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs can get in with wins and a division rival's loss.

Then we have the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is on the verge of their first season with 10 or more wins since 1999. That's right, the last time the Bills won double-digit games they ended up on the wrong side of the Music City Miracle. With a win on Sunday, plus a combination of losses or ties from the Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, the Bills will be back in the playoffs for just the second time in two decades.