Xander Bogaerts Discourse on Boston Sports Talk Radio Not Great
The Boston Red Sox have what must be an infuriating habit of keeping the wrong players and allowing the right ones to explore greener pastures. Xander Bogaerts is the latest, but there is some nuanced conversation to be had whether not getting the opportunity to pay a 40-year-old shortstop a ton of money is a missed opportunity at all. We tried to tackle this issue earlier today by giving yet another platform to a Boston sports fan against our better judgement. You can either read that or sink your teeth into the much juicier take brought to the table this morning by Jerry in Framingham, the first person to get through on the WEEI phone lines to Gresh & Keefe.
Here's how that went.
Hmm. Makes you think. If the Boston Red Sox can go woke, it can happen to anyone.
In summation, Jerry is not upset at all that Bogaerts has secured a nice bag with the San Diego Padres because he stopped watching years ago after an unfortunate Black Lives Matter incident. Guess it would have been more interesting if he was lamenting letting another homegrown talent walk away even after renouncing his fandom but sports-radio caller roulette is dependent on timing.