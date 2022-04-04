Wee Man Beat Up Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38
Sami Zayn faced Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 and the star of Jackass mostly held his own. But he got into trouble midway through the match. Luckily a friend was there to help him.
Jason "Wee Man" Acuña popped out from under the ring and positively beat the crap out of Zayn, including a bodyslam in the middle of the ring. It was awesome.
Check it out:
That was incredible and I'd pay to watch it again.
Professional wrestling -- and WWE especially -- is supposed to be entertainment, and WrestleMania is supposed to be a spectacle. Stuff like this qualifies. It's absurd and entertaining as hell. It was just pure fun.
Knoxville wound up winning the match by pinfall after 14:25.