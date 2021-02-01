Wayne's World Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial is the Reunion We Needed in 2021
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 31, 2021, 9:16 PM EST
Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are back in the basement! A week of Super Bowl commerical teases kicked off this weekend and the biggest reveal involved the two Saturday Night Live alums reuniting to do a Wayne's World commercial for Uber Eats.
Here's a teaser for the full commercial, which has yet to be released:
I have to admit, as a child of the 80s and 90s, I'm really excited about this. For the uninitiated, Wayne's World was a recurring sketch on SNL that began during the 1988-89 season. It went on to spawn a hit movie in 1992 and a less-successful sequel in 1993.
Despite working closely with each other, Myers and Carvey had a falling out over Myers' Dr. Evil character from the Austin Powers movies. The voice and pinkie gesture Myers used as Dr. Evil were inspired by Carvey's impersonation of SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels. Myers copied them for the role without asking permission, which left Carvey upset. That caused a years-long rift between the two, but Carvey has since forgiven his former co-star.
This commerical is a glimpse that some serious healing has gone on, which is great to see, especially in 2021.