Watch 'The Mountain' From Game of Thrones Tear His Pectoral While Lifting 550 Pounds
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, known to you as The Mountain from the original Game of Thrones series, tore his pectoral a couple days ago while attempting a personal record 252.5kg (about 556 pounds). He documented the entire thing and you can watch it below.
If you're squeamish, know that it's very different from say, Kevin Ware or Gordon Hayward. You don't really see anything except for a guy on a bench lifting some weights.
But the sound...
You really should be warned that the sound will haunt your dreams. It must take some kind of pain to make a man named Thor scream. The good news is that he walked off thanking everyone for coming and seemed in good spirits considering what happened.
If Pedro Pascal was ever going to seek revenge, now might be the time. Just kidding. We wish all our champions well here at The Big Lead.
Björnsson will have a video update on his MRI sometime today because his content muscles are as strong as ever.