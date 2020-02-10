Watch Some Guy Para-Ski Down Chair Lift Cables
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
In this clip, speedrider Valentin Delluc affixes himself to a parasailing umbrella and seizes the opportunity to grind down the wires of a ski-lift. The risk/reward of this endeavor seems a bit off, as this appears to be the perfect recipe for a broken neck.
Here’s a far-away shot at the fateful run:
And this is a close-up:
That shit is bananas.
[HT Cartmaniak]