The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Watch Some Guy Para-Ski Down Chair Lift Cables

By victor.test | Feb 10 2020

None

In this clip, speedrider Valentin Delluc affixes himself to a parasailing umbrella and seizes the opportunity to grind down the wires of a ski-lift. The risk/reward of this endeavor seems a bit off, as this appears to be the perfect recipe for a broken neck.

Here’s a far-away shot at the fateful run:

And this is a close-up:

That shit is bananas.

Related: Watching a Guy Ride a Motorcycle on a Ropeswing Is Oddly Transfixing
Related: Bubble Soccer Is a Pretty Aggressive Sport
Related: Melbourne Aces Make Fakest Fake Viral Video Ever For Unknown Reason

[HT Cartmaniak]