Watch Ryan Garcia Punch JuJu Smith-Schuester in the Stomach Until He Falls Over
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 4, 2021, 10:00 AM EST
JuJu Smith-Schuester participated in the Body Shot Challenge on Wednesday. The Body Shot Challenge is this thing where undefeated professional boxer Ryan Garcia punches you in the stomach until you can no longer take it anymore. It is the quickest way to get someone to miss planking.
Smith-Schuester withstood about 20 shots to the stomach before he stumbled away. That must be an impressive score, but more importantly, can you imagine how satisfying this must be to watch if you're a defensive back in the AFC North? Or a talking head?
Only Steelers fans must dislike watching Smith Schuester endure such pain for his beloved social media attention.