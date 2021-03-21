Watch Randy Moss Explain Why He 'Mooned' Packers Fans at Lambeau in His Own Words
Randy Moss scored many touchdowns in his Hall-of-Fame career, but one of the most famous took place in the playoffs that followed the 2004 season. After missing two games against the Green Bay Packers during the regular season, Moss was active for the Vikings Wild Card game in Green Bay. Moss had four catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns, including the one that iced the game. He celebrated by "mooning" the fans and drawing the ire of Joe Buck.
Moss recently told the story of the Lambeau mooning episode to a group over a socially distanced meal. Former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer was part of the group and alerted Twitter to the existence of the video.
So to recap, the Wisconsin marching band taunted him, Vikings fans sold tickets to Packers fans and then a bunch of white guys mooned the Vikings' team bus.
Moss says in the video that he was fined $30,000 or $40,000 for the act, but it was actually $10,000. Egregious at any amount, but it is the thing that birthed the phrase, "Straight cash, homey," so it was worth it at any price.