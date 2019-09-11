Watch Otto Porter Lead Georgetown Back in the Final 2 Minutes of Double OT to Beat UConn [VIDEO] By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 11 2019

Down 78-71 with 1:52 left in overtime, ESPN announcer Mike Patrick noted how much trouble Georgetown was in on the road against UConn.

Then Otto Porter hit a three-pointer, the Hoyas decided to lock down on defense, and Georgetown stormed back for a 79-78 victory, keeping alive their chances for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Porter capped the stirring rally with an driving layup with :09 left.

The Hoyas, thought to be rebuilding after losing three starters (Henry Sims, Jason Clark and Hollis Thompson), are now 22-4, winners of 10 straight, and leading the Big East. If they’re able to win their final three regular season games (including vs. Syracuse), and then win the Big East tournament, they’ll have a No. 1 seed in March.

Porter finished with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists. I had him 6th in my last mock draft, but that seems awfully low given how he’s played in the last to weeks.