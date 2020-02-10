Watch Notre Dame Coaches Read Their Players' Weirdest Tweets Aloud
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Notre Dame coaches got in front of the camera and exhibited a little sense of humor. It gets particularly fun when they’re completely baffled by modern day vernacular, like “tryna get sweaty”, “bootylicious”, or “Ay bay bay”. Aside from that, many of the tweets involve farts and poop.
