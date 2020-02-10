Watch Hope Solo React to US Soccer Terminating Her Contract
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Hope Solo was handed a 6-month suspension by US Soccer following her comments during the 2016 Olympics in Rio. This was surprising news considering the punishment she had previously received for her actions, but Solo seemed completely blindsided by the news.
“Seventeen f—ing years and it’s over.”
There were cameras rolling when Solo got the news because she’s the subject of a documentary series called “Keeping Score” that followed her preparation for the Olympics, along with Megan Rapinoe and Crystal Dunn. There will be more footage of Solo’s reaction on the next episode which will be available (with subscription) on Fullscreen.