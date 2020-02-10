Watch Eight Minutes of Old NBA "I Love This Game" Commercials
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
In honor of this weekend’s five Game 7’s, Rachel Nichols passed along this comparatively under-viewed YouTube compilation of old “I love this game” spots from yesteryear. You can come damn close to filling out all of the NBA Jam rosters from the cameos in these clips. It’s almost inevitable that we’ll be looking back on today’s similarly golden era with the same measure of nostalgia in 20 years.
Related: Watch Blake Griffin and Seth Green Do a Hilarious Live Reading of the ‘Space Jam’ Script
Related: Scottie Pippen Posts Throwback Selfie, Doesn’t Know What a Selfie Is