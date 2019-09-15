WATCH: Cooper Kupp Runs Through Saints Defense on Absurd 66-Yard Catch and Run By Ryan Phillips | Sep 15 2019

Cooper Kupp just went Beast Mode. The Los Angeles Rams receiver took a short pass and ran through, over and around the entire New Orleans Saints defense for a 66-yard gain.

Check this out:

The touchdown call was overturned, as his knee was down at the one-yard line, but still that was incredible. Jared Goff ran the ball in on the next play to give the Rams a 27-9 lead and all but put the game away.

The Rams’ offense is so much more dangerous with Kupp in the slot. He missed the end of last season after tearing his ACL during Week 10. It was a huge blow to the Rams. He’s clearly been a big addition back to the team this season.