Watch Chris Wallace Announce He's Leaving FOX
Sunday mornings and Chris Wallace on FOX are symbiotic. It never felt like one couldn't survive without the other. Now we'll get a chance to see if that's true.
Wallace announced this morning that he's leaving "Fox News Sunday" after 18 years leading the show and being a prominent member of FOX's news coverage. Here's Wallace making the announcement live on air today.
Wallace has been one of FOX's most unbiased reporters since joining the company in 2003 and one of the best interviewers in news. He's been the heart of FOX's news division for nearly two decades, earning the respect of politicians and viewers alike. Even as some at FOX skew more and more to the hard right, Wallace remained very much in the center, providing nonpartisan coverage every Sunday morning.
Now that's over effective immediately.
Here's what Wallace said.
"I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out."
What that is remains to be seen, but Wallace will have a strong following wherever he ends up. He's covered five Presidential elections, interviewed every President since George Bush Sr. and been a staple of American politics for decades. Prior to FOX, he worked at ABC News and as NBC's White House correspondent.
FOX is expected to rotate news anchors in Wallace's stead.