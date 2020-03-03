'Wassup' Professor Is One of Our Best Guys
By Kyle Koster | Mar 03 2020
A 1999 commercial for Budweiser continues to have a profound impact on modern life and the crazy thing is that if you'd told anyone that two decades ago, they wouldn't have batted an eye. They were likely too busy trying to think of something to do to fill the time until they could next say "Wassup" to someone who would appreciate it.
Gregory Zahornacky, an associate professor of aeronautic science at Embry-Riddle University in Daytona Beach, Florida, is keeping the magic alive with each and every class he teaches.
Ladies and gentleman, prepare yourself for 18 of the purest Internet seconds you'll ever spend.
It does not get any better than this. There is no superior way for human beings to greet each other, no matter the situation.
The only question I have is how anyone in this class manages to focus on the material -- which seems quite daunting -- after such a dramatic entrance. Though, if I know one thing about Wassup Guy, it's that he's both a patient and effective teacher able to make the material click the first time.
So, free idea for you professors out there. Co-opt a throwback television catchphrase. That's the most effective way to resonate with this generation -- and, really, any generation.
Hats off to one of our greatest current guys.