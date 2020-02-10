Washington Redskins' Trademark Shows Up on Assault Rifle, NFL Not Thrilled
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The National Football League’s Washington Redskins take center stage in an extraordinary custom AR-15 build. Decked out in burgundy and gold, this weapon system is a must for the Redskin fan that has everything. Nothing else like this ‘Skins carbine exists on planet earth, from the patented swirl-dipped color matching optic cover to the full length black widow rail. One look at this football themed rifle conjurs images ranging from Sammy Baugh to John Riggins and the hogs; and from Darrel Green to RG3. Capitalizing on the legend of the Washington Redskins, This AR-15 has what it takes to honor the Super Bowl winning football team.
According to NFL spokesman Greg Aiello, via DC’s CBS affiliate, the league is investigating this purportedly unauthorized use of the franchise’s trademarks; the NFL does not license its brands to gun companies.
