Washington Redskins Fire Jay Gruden By Kyle Koster | Oct 07 2019 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins fell to 0-5 yesterday with a lopsided loss to the New England Patriots. Coach Jay Gruden, whose seat was white-hot, said he'd be working today if his key still worked.

It doesn't. The team will be moving on from Gruden.

Source: Washington has fired head coach Jay Gruden. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 7, 2019

"Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility," the team said in a statement. "Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond."

His six-year stint carried a 35-49-1 record with a single playoff appearance.

A successor has not been announced. Whoever takes the reins on a permanent basis will serve at the pleasure of Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder, making it a less-than-ideal gig. Among the many reasons I say this: