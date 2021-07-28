Washington Nationals Facing Another COVID-19 Outbreak
The Washington Nationals have had their Wednesday night game against the Philadelphia Phillies postponed thanks to another COVID-19 outbreak in their clubhouse. The two teams will have a doubleheader on Thursday, that is, if the Nationals can field a team. Things have gotten really bad.
Trea Turner was removed from Tuesday night's game after testing positive for COVID-19, and after follow-up testing, Washington now has 12 positives. For of those positive tests belonged to players. Which means a number of coaches, clubhouse personnel, etc. probably tested positive as well.
The Nationals had a COVID outbreak to start the season that led to the cancellation of their opening series against the New York Mets. Two outbreaks in one season is pretty brutal for the franchise.
The Nationals have surpassed the 85 percent vaccination threshold, but with so many positive tests MLB wanted to be cautious with how it proceded. The decision to postpone the game makes sense, especially as others could still test positive.
Hopefully everyone winds up with mild to no symptoms and comes through this OK.