Washington Mystics Guard Natasha Cloud Guarantees WNBA Finals Win Against Connecticut Sun By Stephen Douglas | Oct 09 2019 Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The Washington Mystics had a chance to win their first-ever WNBA Championship on Tuesday night, but came up short. The Connecticut Sun forced a deciding Game 5 with a 90-86 win at home and now the series shifts back to Washington. And that's where the Mystics will win, according to Natasha Cloud. She guarantees it.

Cloud had 13 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds on Tuesday. She scored the Mystics final basket of the night with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. If she's right and the Mystics win on Thursday night, will they bring Washington its first basketball championship since 1978.

The Sun have already heard Cloud's guarantee and put it on their virtual bulletin board.