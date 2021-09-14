Washington Football Team Fans Fought Each Other at the Season Opener
By Stephen Douglas
Sunday was a rough start to the season for fans of the Washington Football Team. They lost the game and their starting quarterback. A pipe burst and what we originally thought was sewage poured into the upper deck. And on top of all that, they were fighting amongst themselves.
Here's a guy in a Clinton Portis jersey throwing absolute haymakers at a guy in a Sean Taylor jersey as if the second Joe Gibbs era isn't a sacred thing in the DMV. This is just not the kind of behavior you would expect from two people representing The U.
Hopefully, things go better for Washington fans on Thursday night when the Giants come to town. They should at least agree to only fight New Yorkers.