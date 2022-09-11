Washington Commanders Sell Washington State Mugs With Team Logo
The Washington Commanders will host the Jacksonville Jaguars today. It is a monumental occasion, as it is the first regular season home game for Washington as the Commanders after a few years spent as the Football Team. Of course, as is often the case with Washington, things got off to a rough start.
Outside of FedEx Field, a Washington Commanders team truck was selling official merchandise. Including a mug with the W logo embossed over an illustration of Washington state. Which is... not where the Commanders are located.
Buckle up and enjoy the saga.
This is extremely funny and if it were any other NFL team it could be a gag. There are (unconfirmed) claims out in the Twitterverse that the league accidentally made those for the team and they were never supposed to see the light of day. But seeing as it is the Commanders, it was definitely an accident with no comedic aspect. Simply another exhibition of the incompetence at display all the time with that team.
Would I buy one of these? Absolutely.