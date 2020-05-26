Was 'The Match' a Gimmick Or a Gameplan?
By The Big Lead | May 26 2020
Four extremely famous and wealthy athletes took to the course on Sunday to compete in The Match II, which sounds a lot like a sequel starring Dwayne Johnson. And you know what? It was quite compelling, with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady all bringing a little something different to the table. Viewers rewarded Turner with big, round ratings and a nation briefly forgot all that's been going on out there while two professionals and two novices played around and through the rain.
The Big Lead's Brian Giuffra and Kyle Koster discussed the made-for-television event, including the highlights and ability to be replicated. They also dove into a debate on what drives long-term fandom and who won the day.