Warriors Chant 'F*** Draymond' During NBA Title Celebration
The Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA championship Thursday night by putting the Boston Celtics away 103-90 in Game 6. During the customary champagne-soaked locker room celebration, the Warriors took a shot at Boston's fans, who went after one of their stars. They mockingly chanted "F--- Draymond" as Celtics fans did earlier in the series.
Video of the celebration is below:
During Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Celtics fans made their displeasure with Draymond Green known. They chanted "F--- you Draymond" throughout the contest. It felt like the entire crowd got into the act. But, when you dish that out, you've got to be willing to take it back, and the Warriors were letting them have it by mocking that chant during their title celebration.