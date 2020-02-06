Warriors Trade D'Angelo Russell to Timberwolves
By Liam McKeone | Feb 06 2020
After rumors swirled in the weeks leading up to the deadline, the Golden State Warriors have decided to move D'Angelo Russell. While the Knicks were interested in the All-Star point guard, the Minnesota Timberwolves ultimately won the sweepstakes, as Golden State agreed to send Russell to Minnesota for Andrew Wiggins and draft picks, per Adrian Wojnarowkski.
Russell is an excellent fit in Minnesota. They've struggled immensely this season and were already feeling the pressure to keep their star big man, Karl-Anthony Towns, happy. This will indeed do just that, as Towns and Russell are a great pairing on the court and good friends off of it.
On the flip side, the Andrew Wiggins reclamation project in Golden State will be fascinating to watch. On the season, Russell is averaging 23.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest.