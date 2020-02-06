The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Warriors Trade D'Angelo Russell to Timberwolves

By Liam McKeone | Feb 06 2020

D'Angelo Russell
D'Angelo Russell traded to the Timberwolves | Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

After rumors swirled in the weeks leading up to the deadline, the Golden State Warriors have decided to move D'Angelo Russell. While the Knicks were interested in the All-Star point guard, the Minnesota Timberwolves ultimately won the sweepstakes, as Golden State agreed to send Russell to Minnesota for Andrew Wiggins and draft picks, per Adrian Wojnarowkski.

Russell is an excellent fit in Minnesota. They've struggled immensely this season and were already feeling the pressure to keep their star big man, Karl-Anthony Towns, happy. This will indeed do just that, as Towns and Russell are a great pairing on the court and good friends off of it.

On the flip side, the Andrew Wiggins reclamation project in Golden State will be fascinating to watch. On the season, Russell is averaging 23.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest.