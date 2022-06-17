Roundup: Warriors Win NBA Title, Ana de Armas in 'Blonde'; Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development
U.S. military captures top ISIS leader in Syria ... Kevin Spacey appears in London court over sexual assault charges ... Stock futures rise heading into Friday ... Mortgage rates are on the rise ... A string of climate disasters have hit the U.S. ... Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to stealing millions from clients ... "Game of Thrones" Jon Snow sequel series in development ... Warriors finish off Celtics to win NBA title ... Stephen Curry finally won Finals MVP ... Warriors favored to win 2023 title ... 16 North American cities picked to host 2026 World Cup ... Jon Rahm's golf ball stolen at U.S. Open ... Sue Bird will retire after this season ... Cubs GM Jed Hoyer gives manager David Ross a vote of confidence ... Updated U.S. Open leaderboard ...
Dubs dynasty: the Warriors are NBA champs again [Yahoo Sports]
The boys and girls of the boys of summer [Sports Illustrated]
Mel Tucker's pursuit of the Pancake Honcho is his biggest test of the 2023 cycle [The Athletic]
Phil Mickelson was awful in the first round at the U.S. Open [CBS Sports]
The Jan. 6 committee's most damning revelation yet [The Atlantic]
Did Tom Brady crash Bitcoin? [The Big Lead]
Kevin Bacon faced the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Full highlights from Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
First trailer for Blonde which sees Ana de Armas play Marilyn Monroe.
Oasis -- "Don't Look Back in Anger"