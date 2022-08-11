Wall Streeters Returns on 'Good Morning Football' Louder, Better Than Ever

We've got 5 words that will make your day...



𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞!!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/6VU1uUfT7H