Vontaze Burfict: There Was a Target On My Head, Roger Goodell Was a "Total B----" By Stephen Douglas | Nov 16 2019 Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Vontaze Burfict is is the current title holder for dirtiest player in the NFL. He got that by being suspended for dirty hits on multiple occasions. He is currently suspended for the remainder of the 2019 NFL season. Myles Garrett made a run at Burficts title on Thursday when he took Mason Rudolph's helmet off and hit him with it. The Athletic caught up with Burfict today to see what he thought of the new contender.

Burfict gave The Athletic some pretty incredible quotes. First, he was so disgusted by Garrett that he turned off the game. Via The Athletic:

Burfict was watching the game with his daughters and turned off the television right after Garrett connected and the Steelers linemen responded by charging at him.

So he missed the final kneel down. And had to watch the fight on Twitter two minutes later. Cool story. Burfict also defended his own suspension-worthy hits, calling them "football acts." Which lead to this incredible quote:

“I was making a football play. I could see if it was a fine or something, but not a suspension, let alone for the whole season. It kind of seems like there was a target on my head. I mean, there has always been a target on my head.

A target. On his head. He actually said that. And how does he feel about Roger Goodell?

“I met (commissioner) Roger Goodell in New York and he was a total bitch,” Burfict said. “He was a bitch. He didn’t let anybody speak, he rushed us in and out of the meeting. The meeting was bulls--t. He already had the suspension in his hand.”

Burfict did not specify which multi-game suspension he was talking about.

[The Athletic]