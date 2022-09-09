Von Miller's Hair is a Triangle. Your Argument is Invalid.
Von Miller made his debut with the Buffalo Bills on NFL opening night as his new team took on his previous team, the Los Angeles Rams. Miller made an immediate impact, sacking Matthew Stafford on the Rams first possession of the game. Oh, and his entire damn haircut is just a triangle on the back of his head.
What can be said about Von Miller's haircut that hasn't already been said about the button in the elevator that you push when you want to go UP? I mean, it's a triangle. That's it. Is there symbolism? Did he lose his fantasy league and this is how he's paying up? Maybe he'll tell us. Maybe not. For now though ... Von Miller's hair is a triangle.