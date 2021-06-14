Von Miller on Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Drew Lock is Broncos Quarterback Until Something Changes
The Denver Broncos have been searching for a quarterback since Peyton Manning retired five years ago. Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, Case Keenum, and Joe Flacco have all tried and failed. The team acquired Teddy Bridgewater to compete with Drew Lock, but the eyes of the franchise, fans and media continue to wander. Over the weekend Von Miller addressed the Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson rumors at his annual pass rush camp, basically saying he wouldn't get his hopes up. Via the Las Vegas Review Journal:
“If you get too emotionally involved in those guys, and then it doesn’t happen, now you got Lock over here looking like … what about now?’”Miller said. “So you don’t want to get too emotionally attached to the rumors.”
“You start thinking, ‘Oh, we’re going to get Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson,” Miller said. “But hold on, wait a minute, we’ve got Drew Lock. That’s who we’re running with. That’s who we’re going into the season with until anything changes.”
That's about as good of an answer as someone can give, even if he does confirm Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers are better than Drew Lock, which shouldn't get an argument from anyone, including Drew Lock. The biggest surprise is that there is no mention of Teddy Bridgewater.
All anyone - including Miller and probably Lock - knows for sure is that the Broncos are still searching for that next quarterback. The Broncos own all their own picks for the next three drafts so if there's a move to be made, they can probably make it.