Vita Vea Becomes Heaviest Person In NFL History To Catch TD Pass
By William Pitts | Nov 24 2019
History has been made in the NFL today, and not in a way that anybody expected.
Late in the first half of their game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drove down to the Atlanta one-yard line. On second-and-goal, 346-pound defensive tackle Vita Vea reported in as an eligible receiver, lining up at fullback.
The Falcons had to have known what was coming, but they couldn't stop it.
If you love big-guy touchdowns, you have to love this one. Vita Vea is now the heaviest player in NFL history to catch a touchdown pass. The previous record-holder was Baltimore Ravens Hall-of-Fame offensive lineman Jonathan Ogden, who was 345 pounds when he caught a touchdown pass against the St. Louis Rams in 2003.
On an unrelated note, we can't believe Pro Football Reference tracks this stuff either.