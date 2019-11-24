Vita Vea Becomes Heaviest Person In NFL History To Catch TD Pass By William Pitts | Nov 24 2019 Alex Burstow/Getty Images

History has been made in the NFL today, and not in a way that anybody expected.

Late in the first half of their game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drove down to the Atlanta one-yard line. On second-and-goal, 346-pound defensive tackle Vita Vea reported in as an eligible receiver, lining up at fullback.

The Falcons had to have known what was coming, but they couldn't stop it.

#Buccaneers Vita Vea is 6-4, 347 pounds. So they threw him the ball.



This is a BIG man TD.pic.twitter.com/pTC3QFO3mo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 24, 2019

If you love big-guy touchdowns, you have to love this one. Vita Vea is now the heaviest player in NFL history to catch a touchdown pass. The previous record-holder was Baltimore Ravens Hall-of-Fame offensive lineman Jonathan Ogden, who was 345 pounds when he caught a touchdown pass against the St. Louis Rams in 2003.

???NFL HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE???



When 346-pound DT Vita Vea caught a touchdown for the Buccaneers, he became THE HEAVIEST PLAYER IN NFL HISTORY TO CATCH A TOUCHDOWN PASS, edging out 345-pound Jonathan Ogden!



The Biggest Big Man Receiving Touchdown Ever! pic.twitter.com/EZ5y2YCNhp — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 24, 2019

On an unrelated note, we can't believe Pro Football Reference tracks this stuff either.