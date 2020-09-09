Virtual Lakers Fan Caught Shaving During NBA Playoff Game
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 09 2020
The NBA bubble has been an incredibly unique experience for the league, the players, coaches, fans, and media. As excellent (and safe!) as this experiment has turned out, LeBron willing, we will never see this situation again in our lifetimes. So if something super weird happens in the bubble, it probably means we will never see it again. Like a fan caught shaving during an NBA playoff game.
Yes, that appears to be a guy in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey shaving during Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals. This may well be the first basketball fan to ever shave in-arena during a game. Let alone in his seat.
I would say it was the first time it has ever happened in sports history, but I just get the feeling that back in the early 1900's there were guys shaving regularly in the bleachers at Major League Baseball games. To say nothing of the facial hair culture surrounding European soccer.
The most surprising part of all this is that a fan was able to sneak a razor past security in a post-9/11 world. The NBA bubble is supposed to be secure and this guy was able to get a blade into the virtual arena. NBA cybersecurity is going to have some questions to answer.