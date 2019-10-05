Virginia Tech Linebacker Alan Tisdale Violently Vomits Before Snap By Kyle Koster | Oct 05 2019 Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

The Miami Hurricanes are metaphorically puking on themselves by allowing woeful Virginia Tech to come into their building and push them around. The Hokies are literally puking on themselves. At least one of them.

Linebacker Alan Tisdale really let loose like an overfed infant before a third-and-goal play. You hate to see it.

Little worried about that Va Tech linebacker pic.twitter.com/PMt9ueYNRQ — Farmer Jones (@thefarmerjones) October 5, 2019

Virginia Tech still got the stop, leads 28-0, and should get this guy some 7UP at halftime.