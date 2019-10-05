The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Virginia Tech Linebacker Alan Tisdale Violently Vomits Before Snap

By Kyle Koster | Oct 05 2019

BLACKSBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 27: Running back Mataeo Durant #21 of the Duke Blue Devils is hit by linebacker Alan Tisdale #34 of the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first half at Lane Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)
Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

The Miami Hurricanes are metaphorically puking on themselves by allowing woeful Virginia Tech to come into their building and push them around. The Hokies are literally puking on themselves. At least one of them.

Linebacker Alan Tisdale really let loose like an overfed infant before a third-and-goal play. You hate to see it.

Virginia Tech still got the stop, leads 28-0, and should get this guy some 7UP at halftime.