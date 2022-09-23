The Big Lead
Virginia Tech Fan Flips Off Camera, Immediately Regrets Decision

Ryan Phillips
West Virginia traveled to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech Thursday night and proceded to stomp the Hokies, 33-10. Va. Tech didn't just take Ls on the field though, one fan became the story of the night after an incredibly bad decision.

As ESPN cameras panned through the crowd, a Hokies fan decided to flash the ol' double bird. He regretted it almost instantly and looked utterly despondent.

Here's video:

That is one of the quickest turnarounds I've ever seen. His regret was instant.

All I could think of was Ron Burgundy jumping into a grizzly bear enclosure.

Ah, college football fans. Please never change.

