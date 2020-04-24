Virginia's New Logo Is Quite Something
By Kyle Koster | Apr 24 2020
Virginia is steeped in tradition so it's always a gamble to try something new. And although I am personally a fan of their brand identity and logos and buzzwords in general, it's not a huge shock that some people have taken umbrage to the bold flavor.
Look at that cavalier. My man looks like Zorro crossed with Darkwing Duck. Yet somehow, it works.
What all you pithy jokesmiths who are saying this looks like something from the Canadian Football League or off-brand Zelda game don't understand is that true innovation takes risks and is seldom appreciated in real time.
People laughed at Louis Pasteur (right?) and look what he did. Same for the creator of the Ronaldo statue. Now both of those things are universally recognized as great work.