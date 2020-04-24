Virginia's New Logo Is Quite Something

"In every mark in this new system I see us, & it is uniquely us. It is bold, creative, strong, innovative, competitive & fierce. It is exactly who we are, & I can't wait to share it with the rest of Wahoo Nation." @ADWilliamsUVA https://t.co/Cn5M0WSvH9#GoHoos #WeCavaliers ?? pic.twitter.com/HTyPEoxITG