Virginia, Kansas and Even Duke Can Play in March Madness Despite COVID Issues
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 14, 2021, 1:09 PM EDT
The Virginia Cavaliers and Kansas Jayhawks are both OK to participate in the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN. Both will be ready to travel to Indiana when the NCAA Tournament selection committee calls their names today.
Virginia, 18-6 overall, is the top seed in the ACC Tournament. Kansas, 20-8 overall, is the second-best team in the Big 12. They are locks and fans, as well as the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, should be happy to have them available.
In a hilarious coincidence, it has also been reported that the Duke Blue Devils can play in March Madness. As much of a problem as COVID appeared to be heading into the tournament, if so many teams have to pull out during this week that Duke gets an invite, the tournament is in bad, bad shape.
Duke finished their season with a 13-11 record. At 9-9 in the ACC, they finished 10th in their conference in the regular season. There is no way they should be an at-large bid for the NCAA tournament, so they are a possible replacement team if more bad news hits.
Good luck with that. Fans should instead just enjoy the history of missing the postseason within months of the Patriots doing the same for the first time in nearly four decades.