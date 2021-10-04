Man Who Captured Alligator in Viral Video Takes Shot at Ben Simmons in TV Interview
Last week, a Florida man went viral for capturing an alligator in a trash can. It was extremely impressive. Poise under pressure and all that. I say with confidence that many people would simply (and smartly) run in the opposite direction if they were to encounter an alligator outside their front door, but this guy went on the offensive.
It turns out this man is originally from Philadelphia, so the local CBS affiliate for the city had him make an appearance on the news this morning. As is often the case on local news nowadays, the conversation somehow found its way to Ben Simmons.
Philly fans really do love making appearances on the local news stations and somehow finding an angle to take a shot at their teams' players!