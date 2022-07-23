Roundup: Vince McMahon Retires as WWE CEO; Sydney Sweeney Throws Out First Pitch; 'Rings of Power' Trailer Released
Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress ... Russia allows Ukraine to export grain ... Top moments from latest Jan. 6 hearing ... Stocks fell a bit on Friday ... Joe Biden's COVID symptoms have improved ... U.S. job market starting to show cracks ... Vince McMahon is retiring as WWE CEO ... Triple H has returned to WWE ... "Justified" sequel stops production due to shooting ... "Nope" scored big in Thursday previews ... NCAA hits Tennessee with 18 violations from Jeremy Pruitt era ... Packers' revenue bounced back from pandemic-related losses ... A look at the Rams' Super Bowl rings ... Tom Brady leads QBs in "Madden" rating ... Fernando Tatis Jr. makes progress in comeback ... The Blue Jays blew out the Red Sox 28-5 ...
Trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power released.
Bear Grylls fought for survival against the Hot Ones gauntlet.
Sydney Sweeney threw out the first pitch at Friday's Red Sox game.
