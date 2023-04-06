Viktor Hovland's Shirt Has Already Won The Masters Fashion Competition
Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are playing with Tiger Woods in the first round of the 2023 Masters. All three players parred the first hole, but only one made a lasting impression and that was Hovland, who emerged from the clubhouse today wearing a shirt with a "bold, Augusta National inspired all over floral print."
The fans are loving what they're seeing so far. Let's hope Hovland plays well because the rest of his outfits for this tournament are equally awesome. Tell me that last number won't look great with a green jacket.
UPDATE: If you're interested in recreating this look, you can buy the shirt, pants and belt for just under $400.