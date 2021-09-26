Vikings Fan Ends Up on the Field During Seahawks Game, Tackled Just Short of the Goal Line
The Minnesota Vikings played the Seattle Seahawks in Minneapolis today. A Vikings fan somehow ended up on the field after Kirk Cousins threw a touchdown pass to Adam Thielen and was captured on video by those in the stands.
The fan juked out a few security guards, pulled a Daniel Jones by tripping over nothing, and ultimately made a run for the end zone. He was tackled just short of the goal line.
Great form by the security guard at the end there. The fan had some moves but it was always going to end poorly. Hopefully he enjoyed his moment of glory because he won't get another shot. Not at US Bank Stadium, anyway.